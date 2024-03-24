Jordan Partakes In Arab Standardization Day

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 24 (Petra) - The Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO), representing Arab standardization bodies, is joining in the commemoration of this year's Arab Standardization Day, themed "Standardization for a thriving economy and sustainable society."Every Mar. 25, Arab nations mark the founding anniversary of the Arab Industrial Development, Standardization, and Mining Organization in 1968.Abeer Zuhair, Director General of the Standardization and Metrology Institution, emphasized in a statement Sunday that the organization will continue crafting standard specifications and technical regulations aimed at addressing contemporary social, economic, and environmental challenges. This endeavor aims to foster a dynamic society and prosperous economy, thereby enhancing living standards and bolstering the national economy.Zuhair highlighted the pivotal role of standardization in fostering economic growth, enhancing the quality and competitiveness of national products, and driving progress and prosperity at both national and global levels, ultimately fostering sustainable development and resilient communities.She noted that the institution has been actively engaged in developing quality infrastructure initiatives in coordination with relevant authorities, adhering to international best practices. It has issued numerous standard specifications to safeguard public health and safety, protect the environment, combat fraud and counterfeit goods, and bolster the competitiveness of Jordanian products.Over 3,000 Jordanian standards and technical guidelines have been issued across various sectors, products, and services, including those pertinent to sustainable communities, environmentally friendly construction materials, and cities.Zuhair extended appreciation to all personnel in Arab standardization bodies for their ongoing dedication to preparing standard specifications.She also commended the Arab Industrial Development, Standardization and Mining Organization for its relentless support of regional quality infrastructure activities, bolstering Arab representation and coordinating Arab endeavors on the global stage.