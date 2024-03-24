Deir Alla District To Distribute Housing Under Royal Endowment

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Deir Alla, Mar. 24 (Petra) -- The Deir Alla administrative district organized a lottery to select recipients for the royal endowment housing in the Malaha area, in anticipation of their allocation, overseen by a committee led by District Governor Ali Mawas.Mawas told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the initial stage of the royal endowment initiative, commissioned by His Majesty King Abdullah II and comprising 400 housing units as a royal grant for select individuals from Deir Alla, has concluded following a thorough assessment of their needs.He further explained that the project encompasses essential amenities such as primary and secondary roadways, water infrastructure, drainage systems, parking facilities, green spaces, a domestic water treatment facility, and electrical installations.Mawas affirmed the establishment of a committee to supervise the fair allocation of housing units to beneficiaries through a random selection process, in readiness for the provision of water and electricity services.