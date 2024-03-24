Kuwait's Direct-Aid Society Distributes 2,200-Food Baskets In Southern Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, March 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Direct-Aid Society launched on Sunday a campaign to distribute 2,200 food baskets to the needy in the governorates of Aden and Hadhramaut south of Yemen.

This campaign is part of the (Kuwait is By Your Side) relief aid campaign entering its ninth year.

The Direct-Aid regional manager in Yemen Ali Batit told KUNA that the campaign would provide food baskets to the needy, noting that there were around 15,000 Yemenis suffering from harsh conditions, disease, and other plights.

He affirmed that the Direct-Aid Society would continue to work with local Yemeni entities to distribute aid, saying that the aid would reach all those in need. (end)

