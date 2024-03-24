USAID Helps Water Filter Manufacturer Near Kyiv Restore Production After Russia Hits Facility - Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink visited a water filter production enterprise in Kyiv region, which, with the help of USAID, resumed production after Russia destroyed its facilities.

Brink reported this on the X social network, Ukrinform saw.

"Ukraine's businesses continue to keep Ukraine's economy running despite Russia's illegal war. Today I visited a USAID-supported water filter manufacturer in Kyiv region that restored production after its facilities were destroyed, regaining market share, and retaining 200+ jobs," the ambassador wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the USAID program for agricultural and rural development handed over 10 tons of vegetable seeds to more than 200,000 households in Ukraine's frontline and de-occupied communities.

The first batch of seeds was delivered to the communities across Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions on March 12.