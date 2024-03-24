Azerbaijani Parliament Delegation Attends 148Th Assembly Of Inter-Parliamentary Union In Geneva

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On March 24, the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union
kicked off its session in Geneva.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that representatives of 180
member countries and 15 regional parliamentary bodies participate
in the work of the Assembly. Besides, Azerbaijan is represented at
the event by a delegation led by the Speaker of the Milli Majlis,
Sahiba Gafarova.
The main topic of the assembly is called "Parliamentary
diplomacy: building bridges for peace and understanding". All
statutory bodies of the organization, including the Management
Board, Standing Committees, Parliamentary Committees on Human
Rights and Middle East Issues, as well as the Forum of Women
Parliamentarians and the Forum of Young People's Deputies, will
meet at the meetings.
It is expected to end with the adoption of the final document on
the general theme of the Assembly.
The Inter-Parliamentary Union is a global organization of
national parliaments. It was founded in 1889 as the world's first
multilateral political organization to promote cooperation and
dialogue among all nations and serves to promote peace, democracy
and sustainable development.
