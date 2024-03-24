NDTV’S ‘Indian Of The Year’ Awardees Share Their Message For First-Time Voters

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) At the NDTV's 'Indian of the Year' award show on Saturday, the 'real heroes' of the country from various fields including politics, sports, rescue operations and more were applauded and bestowed with the distinct honour.

The flagship event, acknowledging visionaries and achievers from various fields, was attended by Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Hardeep Puri, Ashwini Vaishnaw, actor Sunny Deol, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and social media influencers Prajkta Koli, Kusha Kapila and others.

Among the most notable awardees were the heroes of Silkayara tunnel rescue mission who were honoured with 'India's Heroes' award for saving 41 lives with their daring 'rat-hole' mining mission.

The NDTV's 'Indian Of the Year' awardees shared their message for first-time voters and also made a fervent appeal to cast their vote in the elections.

Actor Vikrant Massey, who took the nation by storm with his stellar performance in 12th fail made a fervent appeal to first-time voters to come out of their homes and exercise their franchisee.

“It's a matter for pride for us that India has the largest democracy in the world. All must do their bit to strengthen this robust democracy by casting their ballot,” he said.

Actor Kusha Kapila asked people to cast their vote, primarily for two reasons.

“First it is your duty to cast your vote as a citizen and second is to empower yourself with information, for casting the right vote,” she said.

“Keep yourself informed on whom you support. This is something you owe to your country, utilize the power in your hands,” she added while also asking them to encourage and inspire everyone around us to cast their ballot.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, when asked for his views on first-time voters, said that one must vote for the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal, as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Further elaborating on his government's plan to make Goa more tourism-friendly, he informed that his government has launched a homestay policy and also training the locals in hospitality for a better tourism experience.

“Har Ghar fibre is being planned in Panjim. We are starting 'work from the beach'. Under this policy, people will have flexibility to go to Goa, relax and also work,” he added.

The aim of NDTV's 'Indian Of the Year' award is to honour exceptional Indians from various fields. The awards recognised those who have thought ahead, dared to be different and redefined the meaning of 'being a true Indian'.