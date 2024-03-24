Amadeus Egypt announces Mervat Alfy the new General Manager

(MENAFN- Spark) Cairo, 24th March 2024 -Amadeus Egypt, the leading travel technology provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mervat Alfy as the new General Manager. A prominent figure in the travel and tourism industry, Alfy brings with her an impressive 20 years of experience. Her extensive knowledge and expertise make her an ideal candidate to lead Amadeus Egypt into a new era of growth and innovation.

In her role as General Manager, Alfy will assume responsibility for driving Amadeus' expansion and advancement within the Egyptian market, a crucial and highly influential destination in the region. She will oversee a team of dedicated professionals who are committed to providing cutting-edge solutions, content, and services to the travel agent community throughout the country.

Alfy's strategic vision for Amadeus Egypt centers on elevating customer experience and satisfaction. She also has a vision to lead the Egyptian market in adopting high end technology to win in the travel space , simplifying the buying and selling experience for the Egyptian travel industry.

A key aspect of her approach involves raising awareness of IATA's New Distribution Capability (NDC) through the Amadeus system, highlighting the advantages it offers travel agents. Additionally, she aims to promote non-air content, particularly Amadeus Value Hotels. This net rate hotel program offers online travel agents a wide selection of properties from over 400,000 options, encompassing various destinations and room types.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the new role, Alfy shares, "It is both an honor and a privilege to join Amadeus Egypt as the new General Manager. Egypt exerts a magnetic pull on tourists worldwide and holds immense potential for recovery and growth in the post-pandemic era”.

She added: “Our commitment is to empower our travel partners with the content and technology needed to enhance Egypt's competitiveness in the global market. Through digitalization and innovation, we aim to establish Egypt as a compelling and essential travel destination. Amadeus Egypt stands ready to support the Egyptian travel industry with our expertise, solutions, and forward-thinking vision”.





