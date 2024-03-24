Mahindra Lifespaces launches Mahindra Zen Bengaluru’s 1st Net Zero Waste + Energy Homes

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, March 22nd, 2024: Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, furthers its commitment to sustainable development with the launch of Bengaluru’s 1st Net Zero Waste + Energy residential project, Mahindra Zen. After the tremendous success of Mahindra Eden, which was India’s 1st Net Zero Energy residential development, this launch marks yet another milestone in Mahindra Lifespaces’ journey to build only Net Zero buildings from 2030 onwards. With an IGBC pre-certified platinum rating, Mahindra Zen comprises of over 200 bespoke homes spread over 4.25 acres.



Located in the pristine locale of Manipal County Road, off Hosur Road, Mahindra Zen consists of two towers, offering over 60% open spaces. The towers, each with G+ 25 floors, are set 60 meters apart, offering residents enhanced privacy and unobstructed views of Begur Lake and Basapura Lake.

Vimalendra Singh, Chief Business Officer (Residential) at Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited said, “After the stupendous success of India’s first Net Zero Energy homes, Mahindra Eden, our commitment to launch only Net Zero residences from 2030 onwards reaches a new milestone with the launch of Bengaluru’s 1st Net Zero Waste + Energy residential project, Mahindra Zen.

“We remain committed to Bengaluru, a vibrant and dynamic market for real estate development, especially such pioneering concepts and where consumers have shown affinity towards sustainable homes.”

Mahindra Zen seamlessly integrates nature's elements into its design, offering ‘nature-crafted living’ with features inspired by Earth, Fire, Wind, Water, and Air e.g., urban forest, solar-powered working pods, symphony corner.

Additionally, Mahindra Zen embodies a climate-responsive design with features such as solar-powered amenities and low-flow sanitaryware, contributing to resource conservation. With amenities also promoting sustainable living, Zen reflects a holistic approach to community well-being.

The location of Mahindra Zen offers easy access to major business parks and IT hubs like Electronic City, ensuring a convenient daily commute. The neighborhood features renowned educational institutions, shopping centers, supermarkets, entertainment venues, and dining options, catering to family needs. Residents can also enjoy Bengaluru's vibrant nightlife, adding to the overall lifestyle appeal.









