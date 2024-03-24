Aditya Birla Housing Finance Launches ‘ABHFL- Finverse’ to Redefine Home Loan Experience

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, March 21, 2024: Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited (“ABHFL”), a fully owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, India’s leading, diversified financial services company, has announced the launch of ‘ABHFL- Finverse’, a unified digital lending platform aimed at re-imagining the home loan experience for customers. The platform will digitise the entire lending process from prospecting to disbursement, providing customers with a seamless experience journey, faster turnaround of loan application, greater transparency of loan status and real-time updates.

ABHFL conducted extensive research with customers and partners to understand the nuances of home buying experience and the challenges faced in the home loan journey. Through this platform, ABHFL has sought to make the home loan process simple and hassle-free for customers while enabling them to stay in control of the journey.

With a seamless digital interface ABHFL-Finverse serves as a holistic digital ecosystem, connecting customers, partners, employees, and vendors on a common platform, thus resonating ABHFL's focus on customer satisfaction and convenience.

Mr. Pankaj Gadgil, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd., said, “At ABHFL, we are building all our solutions and offerings with customers at the centre of everything. Through ABHFL- Finverse, we are empowering customers with benefits like home loan tracking feature which enables real-time updates, seamless navigation, and a completely paperless experience. All our solutions are aimed at transforming customer journeys by significantly reducing turnaround time, and making home loan experiences simpler, faster, and accessible to a wider customer segment."

ABHFL- Finverse has been co-created in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), leveraging their combined experience in technology solutions and deep understanding of financial services to develop a robust and efficient platform.

Being a prominent player in the full stack housing finance space, the launch of ABHFL- Finverse marks a significant step in ABHFL’s commitment to providing innovative and customer-friendly financial solutions. It is available on Google Play Store and will soon be available on Apple App Store.





MENAFN24032024005232011781ID1108015148