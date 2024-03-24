Capital Bank and Haya Cultural Center's Collaborative Charitable Iftar Brings Joy to Orphans

(MENAFN- Advvise) Capital Bank, in partnership with the Haya Cultural Center, recently hosted a charitable Iftar for orphans from different charitable organizations. The event featured an array of entertainment and activities, with the participation of the bank’s employees volunteering in the event.

This initiative reflects Capital Bank's commitment to social responsibility by strengthening partnerships with local community institutions.

Touleen Barto, Group Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer at Capital Bank, stated, "Our participation in this charitable event underscores our commitment to social solidarity and our responsibility towards underprivileged communities, especially during Ramadan. We are dedicated to working alongside civil society organizations to serve diverse groups within our society."

She added, "Our employees’ volunteerism reflects their dedication to social responsibility and their desire to bring joy to the lives of these children."

The management of Haya Cultural Center expressed gratitude to Capital Bank for their generous support, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts to assist marginalized groups.

Reem Al-Adwan, Executive Director of Haya Cultural Center, thanked Capital Bank for their support, which has enabled children to enjoy several of the center’s activities. She highlighted the significance of this support in expanding the center's reach to charitable associations and underprivileged children.

Established in 1976, Haya Cultural Center is the first non-profit cultural institution dedicated to enhancing children's abilities and skills in various cultural, academic, educational, and social aspects, fostering creativity, and honing talents.







MENAFN24032024002739002747ID1108015142