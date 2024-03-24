Russia marks national day of grief after ISIS concert hall massacre

(MENAFN) Today, Russia solemnly observes a national day of mourning in the wake of a devastating massacre that unfolded in a concert hall located in a Moscow suburb. The tragic attack, which resulted in the highest number of casualties the country has seen in nearly two decades and stands as one of Europe's deadliest, has plunged the nation into mourning. Claimed by ISIS, the barbaric assault has left the entire country reeling in shock and grief, as families grapple with the loss of their loved ones.



Public television station Rossiya 24 reported on Sunday morning that the nation stands united in mourning, expressing solidarity with those who have lost friends and family members in the heinous act of violence. Images of a poignant tribute adorned the walls of the concert hall, with a massive digital billboard displaying a solitary candle against a backdrop of mourning, accompanied by the inscription "Karkus City Hall" and the date of the attack, "03/22/2024."



The harrowing details of the assault continue to emerge, painting a grim picture of the events that unfolded on Friday evening. According to investigators, assailants stormed Crocus City Hall, unleashing a hail of gunfire on concertgoers attending a performance by the Picnic band. In addition to the gunfire, the attackers reportedly ignited a fire using incendiary bombs, further exacerbating the chaos and carnage within the venue. The death toll currently stands at a staggering 133 lives lost, with authorities anticipating that the number may rise as investigations progress and more victims are accounted for.



As Russia grapples with the aftermath of this senseless act of violence, the nation mourns the lives cut short and stands resolute in its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms. The massacre serves as a stark reminder of the ever-present threat posed by extremist ideologies and the imperative of global solidarity in combating terrorism and safeguarding innocent lives.

MENAFN24032024000045015839ID1108015126