(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Ukrainian army has announced the successful targeting of two large Russian landing ships in attacks launched on the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow controversially annexed. Additionally, Ukrainian forces struck a communications center and several other infrastructure facilities utilized by the Russian fleet in the Black Sea. The statement released by the army did not provide details on the method used to carry out the attacks.



Earlier reports from the Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol indicated that Ukraine had launched a major air assault, resulting in the downing of more than ten missiles over the port area of the Crimean Peninsula. While the Ukrainian army's statement did not corroborate these specific details, it affirmed the targeting of the Azov and Yamal landing ships, along with other critical infrastructure belonging to the Russian Black Sea fleet.



Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor of Sevastopol, conveyed via Telegram that the attacks had inflicted partial damage on transport infrastructure, including passenger boats. Notably, five out of six boats had their windows shattered as a result of the strikes. Razvozhayev assured that efforts were underway to replace the damaged windows promptly, allowing the boats to resume their operations once repairs were completed.



Furthermore, the governor disclosed that the attacks had also impacted various vehicles in the vicinity. Among the casualties were three passenger buses, thirteen school buses, and one electric bus, all of which sustained damage during the night raids. The extent of the damage inflicted on these vehicles highlights the intensity of the assaults launched by Ukrainian forces in their efforts to target key assets utilized by the Russian military presence in Crimea.



As tensions escalate in the region, the latest developments underscore the ongoing volatility and conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with both sides engaging in aggressive maneuvers and retaliatory actions. The repercussions of these attacks reverberate beyond military confrontation, impacting civilian infrastructure and transportation services in the affected areas.

