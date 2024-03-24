US Congress approves bill allocating USD228M in military, defense aid to Estonia

(MENAFN) The U.S. Congress has approved a bill allocating USD228 million in military and defense aid to Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania this year as part of the Baltic Security Initiative, according to statements from Estonian defense officials on Saturday.



This funding, included in the U.S. government's legislation, signifies a commitment to providing military support to the three Baltic nations, all of which are NATO members and share borders with Russia. The approval of this aid package by lawmakers on Friday marks a significant step in bolstering the security of the region.



Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur expressed gratitude for the continued support from the United States, highlighting its role in advancing various military infrastructure and capability development projects. Pevkur noted that this year's aid package exceeds the previous year's allocation, signaling a deepening commitment to the region's security and stability.



The Baltic Security Initiative (BSI), established in 2020, serves as a platform for the U.S. Defense Department to enhance military capability and interoperability among the armed forces of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. This initiative underscores the strategic partnership between the United States and the Baltic states in ensuring regional defense and readiness.

