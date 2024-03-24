Sushil Pandey Is Eyeing 'Undeniably Delicious' Gujiya For Holi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actor Sushil Pandey, who is known for 'Maharani 3', 'Inside Edge 3', 'Phas Gaye Re Obama', 'Article 15', and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai', has shared details about his traditional Bihari spread for the festive occasion of Holi.

The actor spoke with IANS and shared that Holi always held a special place in his heart since childhood.

He told IANS:“Holi has always held a special place in my heart, ever since I was a child. It's a time for joyous celebration with my family, where we gather together and create lasting memories. This year, I'm especially excited to share the festive spirit with a few close friends at our home.”

He further mentioned:“We'll be indulging in a delectable spread of traditional Bihari treats, including the melt-in-your-mouth puris and the undeniably delicious gujiya. The vibrant colours, lively music, and the sweet taste of these treats will undoubtedly make this Holi another unforgettable experience.”