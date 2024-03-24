Indian Visa For Macedonia, Romania, Japanese Passport Holders

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FOR MACEDONIAN CITIZENS

If you're looking for a new adventure in a unique setting, India is the place to be. All international visitors to India must obtain a visa before entering the country. To promote tourism in India, a simpler system for obtaining entry visas online has been created. Citizens from more than 169 countries can now apply for an e-Visa to India. Depending on the purpose of their stay, travelers can select from a variety of e-Visas issued by the Government of India. India Visa for E-Tourists: This e-Visa allows you to enter India for tourism, sightseeing, and family visits. Depending on the length of the trip, three types of tourist e-Visas are available. The 30-day e-Tourist Visa: A 30-day tourist visa with double entry allows you to stay in the country for 30 days beginning on the day of arrival. Furthermore, this type of e-visa cannot be converted or extended. The 1-year e-Tourist Visa is valid for one year from the date of issuance and allows for multiple entries and a stay of up to 90 days. The 5-year e-Tourist Visa is valid for another five years following the date of issuance. You may enter the country as many times as you desire, but each stay cannot exceed 90 days. With the advent of online travel visa applications, there is no need to visit an embassy or wait in queue at the border.







A passport valid for at least 6 months from the intended arrival date in India, containing at least 2 blank pages.

Digital copy of the biographical page of the same passport

Passport Personal Details Scan

A valid e-mail address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees. Last Page of Passport (if Applicable)

Because India is a developed country, it is one of the most interesting places to visit and a prime location for business investment. Romanians planning short-term trips to India can apply for the new Indian eVisa. The eVisa is a type of electronic travel authorization that allows foreigners from over 169 countries to enter India without needing a traditional paper visa. Romanians have been able to apply for Indian visas online since 2014. Depending on the purpose of their visit, visitors can select from a number of e-Visas issued by the Government of India. You can obtain an e-Tourist Visa to enter India for tourism or to visit. You can stay in India for up to 30 days with an e-Tourist visa and only enter once. The eVisa is the quickest sort of travel authorization available to Romanian citizens for India. The application itself simply takes a few minutes.

A Romanian passport that is valid for at least 6 months after the intended date of arrival into India.

A current email address. The whole application and review process is done online, and all communications will be sent via email.

A credit or debit card to cover the application fee. A passport-style photo that has been taken recently.

Many families enjoy traveling together, and this includes taking their children abroad. Traveling with minors, on the other hand, can be more difficult because visa requirements differ between countries. Each minor child wishing to enter India will need their own visa. Fortunately, parents and guardians can apply for visas online. This form is straightforward, and most travelers find it easy to fill out. Each section includes instructions. The most important point to remember is that the information on the application must correspond to the information on the child's passport.

Before completing the Indian e-Visa application, travelers may want to gather:



The child's passport. Make sure it is valid for at least six months beyond the planned arrival date in the country. The passport should also include at least two blank pages for stamping by an Indian immigration officer.

A photograph of a child against a white background. Parents and guardians must ensure that their child's photograph meets India's specifications.

A credit card. It will be used to cover the necessary e-visa/visa fees.

A valid email address, preferably from a parent or guardian. Details regarding the child's arrival and departure from India. This includes flight numbers, arrival and departure cities, travel dates, and other details.

Passport for the minor

Image of self of the minor

Certificate of birth (complete version) or notarized copy

Parent's marriage certificate

Self-attested copies of both parents' passports. Consent form signed by parents or an authorized guardian (if the child is under 16)

Since 2014, Japanese citizens can apply for Indian visas online. Citizens from over 169 countries can now apply for an India e-Visa by filling out a simple online application form. Japanese citizens must obtain an Indian e-Visa before visiting India for tourism, business, or medical purposes. The Tourist e-Visa allows travelers to stay in India for 30 days, beginning on the day of arrival. It is critical to understand that Tourist e-Visas are single-entry documents that cannot be changed or exchanged. In contrast, the E-Business Visa is ideal for those planning a business trip to India. This type of visa remains valid for 365 days from the date of issue, allowing multiple entries to India throughout the year. Each stay must not exceed 180 days. Medical and Physician Assistant e-Visas: These e-Visas allow you to enter India for medical treatment or health services. Assistants accompanying e-Medical Visa holders may be issued a Medical Assistant Visa. You can enter the country three times with this type of electronic visa and stay for a total of 60 days from the date of your first arrival. Travelers can get the visa simply by filling out an online form that has fields to fill in passport information and personal information.

A recent digital photo of the traveler

A valid passport with at least six months validity

A complete passport scan of the information page

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. An e-mail address, so you can get your electronic visa in your inbox.

An India Conference Visa is intended for non-Indian citizens who want to participate in conferences, seminars, or workshops within the country. Conference Visas are provided to overseas participants for International Conferences / Seminars / Workshops/symposia (referred to as events) hosted by Government of India, State Governments, Public Sector Undertakings, Central Educational Institutions, Public Funded University, an organization owned and controlled by the Government of India or State Government, UN and its specialized agencies, where in-depth discussions / deliberations / interaction and exchange of thoughts and ideas on a specific subject will occur with participation from foreign countries. Applicants should apply well in advance and ensure that the organizers who are inviting them to have obtained security clearance from the MHA, clearance from the relevant State Governments/UT, administrative approval from nodal Ministries, and political clearance from the MEA, Government of India. It is the organizers' responsibility to obtain the aforementioned clearances before sending invitation letters to foreign participants. Applicants for conference visas must present the invitation letters at the time of application.

Passport information: A scanned image of the passport's bio page. This page should include the photo and personal information.

Photocopy of National Identity Card (N.I.C), Driver's License, or Birth Certificate

Address Proof (NIC/Driving License, Bank Statement, Rent Agreement, Telephone Bill, and G S Certificate)

Two recent (not more than 3 months old) 2×2 inch color photographs (without spectacles) of a full face with both ears visible in white background. The photo on the passport and VAF must reflect the applicant's current appearance.

Invitation from the Organizer: An invitation letter from the event organiser. The applicant must request this from the relevant organizer because it is a mandatory requirement.

Political clearance: They must obtain clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs. Event Clearance: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the specific event.