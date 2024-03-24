New Zealand Visa For Latvia, Macanese, Luxembourg, Us, Malta Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR LATVIAN CITIZENS

The NZeTA was launched in July 2019, allowing eligible travelers to visit New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit without having to obtain a visa from an embassy. The visa waiver program, also called NZeTA, is available for Latvian travelers as well. Citizens of Latvia, along with people from 190 other countries who can enter visa-free, need to apply for visa exemptions. The NZeTA is valid for two years and allows for multiple entries for short visits. To receive a valid eTA for New Zealand through email, one must make a payment for the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) processing fee. Those planning to stay in New Zealand for an extended period of time, work, or study should contact their nearest New Zealand Embassy or Consulate for more information. Because the eTA is electronically linked to a specific passport, travellers with multiple passports should use the same passport that they used to complete the eTA application to go to New Zealand. The online application process is simple and quick. To avoid rushing and errors, please have all valid original documents ready while filling out the online application form.







REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR LATVIAN CITIZENS



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NzeTA).

An online form should be duly filled with correct information.

A valid email address to get the approved eTA visa waiver in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the online application and IVL fees.

