New Zealand Visa For Slovak, Emirate, Slovenia, Uruguay And Italian Citizens

Do you have upcoming travel plans to visit New Zealand? If that is the case, you should be mindful that you may have to get a visa in advance. Residents from 190 countries do not need a visa to visit New Zealand, but they are required to apply for a New Zealand ETA. The NZeTA program was launched in July 2019, enabling qualified individuals to travel to New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit purposes without the need to obtain a visa from an embassy. The New Zealand ETA can be used for multiple short visits and remains valid for a period of two years. With a New Zealand ETA, you can stay in the country for up to 90 days per entry. Before you can apply for a New Zealand ETA, you must first decide whether you meet the requirements. In order to receive an approved eTA for New Zealand through email, you must also pay a processing cost known as the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL). The good news is that applying for an ETA is simple and can be completed online in a matter of minutes.







Document Requirements for Citizens of Slovak



A valid Passport valid for at least three months after leaving New Zealand

A Complete eTA New Zealand's application form.

Proof of the journey's intent

You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the NZeTA fees. A valid email address to receive the NZeTA in their Inbox.

Visitors from the United Arab Emirates can enter New Zealand without needing a visa. Individuals from the UAE do not need to get a Visitor Visa to visit New Zealand. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) is an online permit that permits multiple visits to the country. It acts as a visa exemption for specific individuals, mainly Emiratis, enabling them to travel to New Zealand without a conventional visa. If you are a UAE citizen and want to stay in New Zealand for more than three months, you must apply for a New Zealand visa.

Uruguayans are now able to get a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authorization (NZeTA). The NZeTA simplifies and speeds up the visa application process for Uruguayans traveling to New Zealand.

Italy is among 190 countries eligible to request electronic trade agreements with New Zealand. The implementation of the New Zealand eTA aims to enhance border security by vetting potential visitors. This has the overall benefit of enhancing New Zealand's security. As the eTA is electronically linked to a specific passport, travelers with more than one passport should ensure they travel to New Zealand using the same passport that was used to complete the eTA application. Those wishing to travel to New Zealand for longer stays or to work or study will require a visa and should contact the nearest New Zealand embassy or consulate for further information. The NZeTA for Italians is 100% online and faster than applying for a New Zealand visa.

