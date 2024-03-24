Saudi Visa For Greek, Italian, Iceland, Irish, Hungary Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) SAUDI VISA FOR GREEK CITIZENS

The Saudi Arabian government has recently authorized Greek citizens to apply for visas online, streamlining their entry into the country. The Saudi Arabia eVisa program has simplified the process for Greek citizens to travel to Saudi Arabia for tourism, business, and various purposes. The eVisa for Saudi Arabia is an electronic visa available for citizens of approximately 50 countries to travel to Saudi Arabia for tourism. Out of the 50 countries that permit e-visas, Greece is included. In 2019, the Saudi government introduced the tourist eVisa in order to simplify the visa application process and attract international visitors. Multiple entries are permitted with the Saudi Arabia online visa. This means you can take it with you on multiple journeys to the country. It permits for a 90-day stay with each entrance, for a total of 180 days within the validity period. The online Saudi visa is valid for one year from the date of issue. It is the quickest and simplest approach to obtain permission to enter Saudi Arabia. Simply complete a brief Saudi visa application online and you will receive your Saudi Arabia eVisa through email.







SAUDI ARABIA VISA REQUIREMENTS



A passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of entry in Saudi Arabia.

Providing a current email address at which to receive the Saudi Arabia visa online. Paying the Saudi eVisa fee with a valid debit or credit card.

