Saudi Visa For Lithuania, Malta, Malaysian And Luxembourg Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) SAUDI VISA FOR LITHUANIAN CITIZENS

Lithuanian tourists planning to visit Saudi Arabia must obtain an online travel visa in advance as per the country's visa regulations. This is an electronic visa from Saudi Arabia, also referred to as an eVisa. Over 50 nations, among them Lithuania, now have the opportunity to request a Saudi electronic visa (eVisa). Lithuanian citizens need to verify that they fulfill the necessary Saudi Arabia eVisa criteria before proceeding. The tourist eVisa was introduced by the Saudi government in 2019 to streamline the visa application process and attract international tourists. Each entry allows for a 90-day stay, for a total of 180 days within the validity period. The Saudi Arabia online visa allows for multiple entries. This suggests that you can take it with you on multiple travels to the country. The application process for Lithuanian residents flying to Saudi Arabia is simple and can be completed from the applicant's own home. The only thing Lithuanian citizens need to apply for a Saudi Arabia eVisa are an internet connection and the necessary documents.







SAUDI ARABIA VISA REQUIREMENTS



A passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of entry in Saudi Arabia.

Providing a current email address at which to receive the Saudi Arabia visa online. Paying the Saudi eVisa fee with a valid debit or credit card.

SAUDI VISA ONLINE HELPDESK

For assistance with Saudi visa applications or inquiries please mail us.

Email: ...

