Saudi Visa For French, Norway, Montenegro, Dutch, New Zealand Citizens

All French residents must obtain a Saudi visa, regardless of their purpose of visit or duration of stay, as per the Saudi visa policy. The eVisa for Saudi Arabia is an official electronic visa enabling French tourists to travel to Saudi Arabia. The eVisa for Saudi Arabia is a digital tourist visa that is available online only. It is connected to the French traveler's passport (although having a physical copy is also advised). The eVisa for Saudi Arabia is an electronic visa that permits nationals from approximately 50 countries to travel to Saudi Arabia for tourism. In 2019, the Saudi government introduced the tourist eVisa to simplify visa processes and greet international tourists. The Saudi Arabia eVisa is a multi-visit visa that allows the holder to visit the nation several times for a maximum stay of 90 days with each entrance. A French eVisa holder can stay in Saudi Arabia for a total of 180 non-consecutive days, and an approved visa is valid for one year from the date of issue. It is the quickest and simplest approach to obtain permission to enter Saudi Arabia. Simply complete a brief Saudi visa application online and you will receive your Saudi Arabia eVisa through email.







SAUDI ARABIA VISA REQUIREMENTS



A passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of entry in Saudi Arabia.

Providing a current email address at which to receive the Saudi Arabia visa online. Paying the Saudi eVisa fee with a valid debit or credit card.

