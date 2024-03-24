Turkey Visa From Cypriot, Libya, Egypt, Iraq

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Turkey Visa from Cypriot

Cyprus is among the nations that need a visa to travel to Turkey. Cypriots now have the option to either apply for a Turkish visa online or in person at the Turkish Embassy in Cyprus. The Turkish government introduced an online visa system to simplify visa applications for eligible travelers from over 100 countries. Citizens from Cyprus are also able to apply. The Turkey e-Visa, also known as the Turkey e-Visa, is an official document granted by the government for entry into Turkey. Residents of qualifying nations can easily acquire a Turkey electronic visa through completing an internet application document. At border crossings, the Turkey e-Visa replaces the previous“Sticker Visa” and“Stamp Type” visas. An approved Turkey online visa from Cyprus is a single-entry electronic visa that allows the holder to stay in the country for 30 days. The typical validity of the Turkish e-Visa is 3 months from the date of approval. Citizens of the Republic of Cyprus can now obtain a Turkish e-Visa entirely online, eliminating the need to visit an embassy or consulate in person to submit an application.







Requirements for Applying for an E-Visa:



A valid passport from an eligible country that has a minimum validity of 150 days beyond the date of arrival in Turkey.

A current email address to receive notifications regarding their pending eVisa application in their Inbox. A valid debit or credit card to pay for the visa fees.

Turkey Visa from Egypt

Turkey is a nation abundant in culture, architecture, delectable cuisine, stunning landscapes, and shopping opportunities. Egypt is not included in the list of countries exempt from Turkish visa requirements, therefore a Turkish visa is necessary. The Turkey e-visa was established in 2013 to help people avoid the lengthy procedure of obtaining a visa from a Turkish embassy or consulate. Tourists and business travelers from other countries can request an electronic visa when planning a trip to Turkey. In order to gain entry into the country, eligible citizens are required to complete the Turkey Online e-Visa Application Form. As an Egyptian visitor to Turkey, you are eligible for a single-entry visa with a maximum stay of 30 days. Egyptian passports must be valid for 180 days from the date they enter the country. Egyptian citizens can now apply for a Turkish e-Visa entirely online, removing the requirement to visit an embassy or consulate in person.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF EGYPT



A Passport valid for a minimum of 60 days beyond the duration of stay in Turkey.

A valid email address to receive the E-Visa in their Inbox. You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Turkey Visa from Iraq

Turkey is known as a highly attractive and charming tourist spot. Iraqi residents need to get a visa in order to travel to Turkey. The introduction of an electronic visa system allowed Turkey to attract a more diverse group of foreign visitors. In 2013, the Turkish government initiated an electronic visa system, providing e-Visas without the need for physical paperwork to citizens from more than 100 countries, including Iraqis. The e-Visa for Turkey enables access to the country. The Turkey e-Visa permits citizens of Iraq to travel to Turkey for a maximum of 30 days for either leisure or work purposes. Turkey e-Visa was established to provide travelers with a more convenient way to apply for visas online. This is a one-time authorization. For visits lasting more than one month or for other reasons, a different type of Turkish visa is required. The visa is valid for 180 days and the validity date is calculated based on the expected travel date provided by the applicant on the visa form. Iraqis who meet Turkey's eVisa requirements can obtain authorization online instead of at a Turkish embassy or consulate. Travelers can apply in just a few minutes through the simple electronic system.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS IRAQ



Passport – getting an Iraqi passport is quite easy, so you should be able to get one quick. If you have one, make sure that it is valid and remains as such for the duration of your trip.

Email address – your Turkey e-Visa will be linked to your passport electronically, but you still need a copy to show at the immigration office in Turkey. You will receive your copy via email. Make sure that you provide a valid address. Means of payment – You can use a credit or debit card. Moreover, if you have a PayPal account as many people do, you can use that as well.

Turkey Visa Online

Turkey is a popular tourist destination across the globe. The reason is self-evident. Turkey has everything a tourist could want excellent food, ancient history, major tourist attractions not only in Europe but all over the world, breathtaking scenery, sandy beaches, and world-renowned Turkish hospitality. In 2013, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs transitioned from using visa stamps and stickers to an electronic visa application system. Those who are eligible can now submit an online application for a three-month visa to Turkey. In order to travel to Turkey, you need to obtain a Turkey e-Visa, an official document issued by the government. In order to visit Turkey, eligible individuals are required to fill out the Turkey e-Visa Application Form through the internet. An e-Visa is a travel document similar to a visa issued by the Turkish government for entry and travel within Turkey. The 2013 online visa for Turkey varies in terms of entry type (single or multiple) and length of stay (30 or 90 days) depending on the passport holder's nationality. All entries must be made within the validity period of 180 days. Citizens visiting Turkey for leisure or business can apply for an e-Visa. Single and multiple entry visas to Turkey are offered depending on the visitor's nationality. Travelers who wish to travel to Turkey for other reasons such as work, or study need to apply through a Turkish embassy or consulate. Travelers can fill out an electronic application form and will receive the approved visa by email within approximately 24 hours. The visa system is 100% online.

To successfully get the Turkey online visa, the applicant must provide their personal information such:



Full name, as it appears on their passport.

Date and place of birth. Passport details include issuing and expiration date.

Turkey Visa from Libya

Anyone planning a trip to Libya should keep in mind that they need to obtain a visit visa beforehand, as Libya does not allow entry without one. Citizens from more than 100 countries can access an online visa application for Turkey. The official Turkey visa, known as the Turkish e-Visa, allows foreign nationals to enter Turkey through an online application process. Libyan tourists can use a tourist visa to travel to Turkey for a single visit lasting up to 30 days. E-visas for Turkey remain valid for 180 days starting from the day of arrival. The Turkish e-Visa was introduced to replace the old“sticker visa” system in order to simplify the visa application process and expedite entry into Turkey. Those who want to visit Turkey for other reasons, such as work or study, must apply at a Turkish embassy or consulate. This Turkey e-Visa was created to make it easier for travellers to obtain visas online. The Turkey visa for Libya consists of a simple online application form that can be completed in a matter of minutes. Libyans can apply for a Turkish e-visa from anywhere in Libya that has an internet connection.

TURKISH VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF LIBYA



A passport valid for at least 150 days after the date of arrival in Turkey

A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the Turkish visa fees.