Turkey Visa For Philippines, Pakistan, Mexico Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Turkey Visa from Philippines

People who are visiting Turkey for the first time will be enchanted by its vibrant culture, historical significance, and stunning landscapes. A multitude of Filipinos are looking forward to traveling to Turkey in the future to encounter the warm and engaging locals and admire the stunning landscapes and structures while taking a ride in a hot air balloon. Since the Philippines is not included in the list of visa-free countries, Filipino nationals need to secure a visa in order to visit Turkey. The electronic visa for Turkey, implemented in 2013, permits stays of either 30 or 90 days, based on the nationality of the passport holder. This is an online document that citizens from more than 100 nations can acquire to enter Turkey. Citizens who plan to visit Turkey for leisure or business (trade) can apply for an e-Visa. The Turkish e-Visa replaces the former“sticker visa” and was designed to expedite the visa application procedure, allowing travelers to save time when applying for a visa and entering the country. Travelers who wish to travel to Turkey for other reasons such as work, or study need to apply through a Turkish embassy or consulate. Filipinos can easily apply for the Turkey e-Visa by filling out an online form. The Turkish e-Visa can be completed using a mobile device, computer or tablet. All Filipino applicants need is an internet connection and their passport number at hand.







TURKEY VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR PHILIPPINES CITIZENS



A valid passport from the Republic of the Philippines.

An email address where notifications and the eVisa will be sent. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the visa fees.

Turkey Visa from Mexico

The Turkey e-Visa program was initiated by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2013. Mexican individuals have the option to efficiently and conveniently complete an online application for a Turkish visa. Citizens of Mexico have the option to apply for electronic visas for travel to Turkey. Mexicans wanting to travel to Turkey for vacation, business, transit, or medical purposes need to request a Turkey e-Visa. Any Mexican national traveling to Turkey for a brief period must acquire a visa from the Turkish embassy in Mexico. The Turkish e-Visa has taken the place of the usual diplomatic visas for Mexican residents. The Turkish eVisa allows Mexican citizens to stay in Turkey for a maximum of 30 days for either tourism or business purposes. Mexican citizens are allowed single entry to Turkey for up to 30 days with the Turkey e-Visa, which is issued upon arrival. The electronic visa is valid for 180 days after entry. Mexico passport holders can use e-Visa for single entry and stay 90 days (3 months). For other types of travel, such as studying or working in Turkey and staying longer than 3 months, Mexican citizens must obtain a Turkish tourist visa through an embassy or consulate. Mexicans must meet Turkey's eVisa requirements to apply for a visa online. You can easily apply for a Turkish visa online without going to an embassy or consulate.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED BY MEXICAN CITIZENS



A Valid Mexican passport valid for 5 months after the arrival date

Your passport: include a copy of your valid passport to get the required details.

Email Address: you will get the travel document via email. Payment method: Pay the application fee using one of the available payment methods. You can use a debit/credit card.

Turkey Visa from Pakistan Citizens

Prior to arriving in Turkey, individuals with Pakistani passports should think about applying for a tourist visa, as well as arranging transportation, accommodations, and accommodations. Pakistanis are required to have a visa when entering Turkey due to their country not being included in the list of nations eligible for visa-free entry. The recently introduced visa allows Pakistanis to enter Turkey with much greater ease compared to the previous regulations. The online visa for Turkey, which was implemented in 2013, can be used for either single or multiple entries and permits stays of either 30 or 90 days, depending on the passport holder's nationality. A typical e-Visa for Turkey is valid for a period of 180 days from the date of issuance. Citizens who intend to visit Turkey for leisure or business (trade) may apply for an e-Visa. Those who want to visit Turkey for other reasons, such as work or study, must make an application through a Turkish embassy or consulate. Pakistanis can easily apply for the Turkey e-Visa by filling out an online form. The Turkish e-Visa can be completed using a mobile device, computer or tablet. All Pakistani applicants need is an internet connection and their passport number at hand.

VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF PAKISTAN



A valid passport – The only passport requirement for obtaining a Turkey visa from Pakistan is to have a Pakistani passport that is valid for at least 3 months from the date of entry into Turkey.

An email address – A valid email address is mandatory in order for applicants to receive news about the status of their Turkish electronic visa and its eventual approval. A payment method – Finally, a valid form of payment, such as a debit card or credit card, is required to pay for the visa fee.

Turkey Visa Online Application

To successfully get the Turkey online visa, the applicant must provide their personal information such:



Full name, as it appears on their passport.

Date and place of birth. Passport details include issuing and expiration date.

Turkey Visa Application

First, determine if you need a visa.



Verify the sort of Turkish Visa you must obtain.

Find out when to submit your application.

Check the location for the visa application for Turkey.

Gather the necessary paperwork.

Application to be submitted.

Review and confirm payment of visa fees. Receive your approved visa via e-mail.