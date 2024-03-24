Canada organizes state funeral honors Brian Mulroney

(MENAFN) Politicians, dignitaries, and celebrities, alongside members of the public, gathered on Saturday for a state funeral to pay tribute to Brian Mulroney, regarded as one of Canada's most influential prime ministers.



Mulroney, who served from the mid-1980s to the early 1990s, played a significant role in strengthening trade relations with the United States and vehemently opposing apartheid in South Africa.



Among those present at the ceremony, held at Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica, were Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Mulroney, who passed away on February 29 at the age of 84, led the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada during his nine-year tenure as premier.



“He shaped our history. He got the big things right,” Trudeau stated to journalists outside the church ahead of going in. “He had a huge impact.”



Mulroney's legacy encompasses several notable achievements, including his pivotal role in negotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) among Canada, the United States, and Mexico during his tenure as prime minister. Additionally, he actively engaged in the global fight against South African apartheid and played a key role in the 1991 acid rain accord with the U.S. Despite these accomplishments, Mulroney's legacy also includes the implementation of an unpopular sales tax, which, although contentious, contributed significantly to government revenue.



During the state funeral, eulogies were delivered by Trudeau, Gretzky, and other prominent figures, highlighting Mulroney's impact and contributions to Canadian society and beyond.



“Mr. Mulroney was one of the greatest prime ministers we ever had,” Gretzky declared.



Former U.S. Secretary of State James Baker, who was slated to deliver a eulogy, unfortunately, had to miss the event due to recent back surgery. Stepping in on his behalf, Tim McBride, a former senior White House official who collaborated closely with Baker during the presidency of George H.W. Bush, delivered the remarks intended for Baker.

