Kuwait PM Receives State Officials

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, 24 Mar (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received on Sunday Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah. During the meeting, Sheikh Fahad presented to His Highness the newly appointed director of the Civil Aviation General Administration, Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Sabah. (end) gaa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.