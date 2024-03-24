               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait PM Receives State Officials


3/24/2024 8:10:12 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, 24 Mar (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received on Sunday Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah.
During the meeting, Sheikh Fahad presented to His Highness the newly appointed director of the Civil Aviation General Administration, Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Sabah. (end)
