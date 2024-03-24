Azerbaijani Volleyball Players To Continue Their Preparations For European Championship In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
The Azerbaijani U-18 beach volleyball team, which will
participate in the European Championship, will continue its
preparations for the competition in Turkiye, Azernews reports,
citing the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation.
For this purpose, the national team left for Antalya today.
Besides, the team led by Russian coach Igor Olefir will hold a
14-day training camp in the mentioned city. The team will try its
strength in several test matches.
Moreover, 7 female volleyball players were involved in training.
Head coach Igor Olefir will be assisted by Nihad Tarverdiyev in
training.
It should be noted that "Euro-2024" (U-18) will be held this
year from July 11 to 14 in Kahreti, Georgia.
MENAFN24032024000195011045ID1108015046
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.