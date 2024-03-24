               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Volleyball Players To Continue Their Preparations For European Championship In Turkiye


3/24/2024 8:08:54 AM

Fatime Letifova Read more

The Azerbaijani U-18 beach volleyball team, which will participate in the European Championship, will continue its preparations for the competition in Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation.

For this purpose, the national team left for Antalya today.

Besides, the team led by Russian coach Igor Olefir will hold a 14-day training camp in the mentioned city. The team will try its strength in several test matches.

Moreover, 7 female volleyball players were involved in training. Head coach Igor Olefir will be assisted by Nihad Tarverdiyev in training.

It should be noted that "Euro-2024" (U-18) will be held this year from July 11 to 14 in Kahreti, Georgia.

