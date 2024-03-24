Ukrainian Strikes Leave Two Russian Warships Damaged In Occupied Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces overnight Sunday hit two Russian large landing ships, Yamal and Azov, as well as a military communications center and several infrastructure facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

That's according to the Army StratCom , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine's defense force successfully hit Russian large landing ships Yamal and Azov, a communications center, as well as several infrastructure facilities of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol," the report reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, overnight Sunday, about 10 explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.