EU Condemns Seizure Of More Palestinian Occupied Territories By Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSLES, March 24 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) condemned, Sunday, the announcement by Israeli occupation Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of confiscating 800 hectares of Palestinian lands, the largest land seizure since the Oslo Accords in 1993.

In a press statement, the EU said "Settlements are a grave breach of international humanitarian law," and during this week's European Council, "EU leaders condemned the Israeli occupation government decisions to further expand illegal settlements across the West Bank, urging the Israel occupation to reverse these decisions."

The EU's firm stance by its longstanding position and by UN Security Council Resolutions, ensured that "the EU will not recognize changes to the 1967 borders unless agreed by the parties," added the statement.

The statement further affirmed, "The EU's commitment to the Israeli occupation's security and to ensuring that the horrific attacks against Israeli occupation settlers on 7 October will never be repeated."

Additionally, "The EU is determined to fight terrorism in word and deed, by continuously condemning Hamas in the strongest possible terms and through sanctions and other measures," the EU press statement declared.

Settlement expansion runs counter to this objective, "it fuels tensions and undermines prospects for a two-state solution, which remains the only sustainable guarantee for the long-term security of both Israeli occupation settlers and Palestinians," concluded the statement. (end)

