Israeli Occupation Kills 84 Palestinians, Injures 106 In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 24 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces killed 84 Palestinians and injured 106 others during the past 24 hours, Palestinian authority in Gaza reported.

In a press statement, the source said that the toll of the ongoing occupation aggression on Gaza since October 7, went up to 32,226 martyrs and 74,518 injured.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a press release that the occupation forces are besieging Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis amid intensive shelling, shootings and are carrying out extensive excavation work around the hospital.

It was reported by the Palestinian Red Crescent that one of the displaced was wounded by a bullet in the head and that the occupation forces are firing smoke bombs at the hospital to force everyone in it to leave. (end)

