UN head demands humanitarian assistance to be permitted into Gaza

(MENAFN) On Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded humanitarian assistance to be permitted into the Gaza Strip.



“Here from this crossing, we see the heartbreak and heartlessness of it all. A long line of blocked relief trucks on one side of the gates, the long shadow of starvation on the other,” Guterres informed a press conference that was conducted on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing adjacent to the Gaza Strip.



“That is more than tragic. It is a moral outrage,” he further mentioned.



He pointed out: "It's time for an ironclad commitment by Israel for total, unfettered access for humanitarian goods throughout Gaza.”



"It's time to truly flood Gaza with life-saving aid. The choice is clear: either surge or starvation," he declared.



The UN head attained previously on Saturday in the Egyptian town of El-Arish near to the Gaza Strip where he went to see Palestinian patients in the town’s hospital.



This was Guterres’ second trip to Egypt since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza on October 7.



On Friday, the UN deputy representative, Farhan Haq, declared the UN head’s yearly "solidarity trip" to Egypt and Jordan, marking the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.



Haq pointed out that the UN head would gather with humanitarian assistance crew members.



Guterres is set to attend a Ramadan iftar dinner in Cairo alongside refugees from Sudan and hold meetings with Egyptian officials, as mentioned by Haq.



Additionally, Haq noted that Guterres plans to tour the facilities of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) during his visit to Jordan.

MENAFN24032024000045015839ID1108015037