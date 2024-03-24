Amman Stock Exchange Ends Trading With Minor Decline

Amman, Mar. 24 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange concluded Sunday's trading session with a 0.42 percent decrease, settling at 2,483 points.Approximately 1.6 million shares were traded, totaling JD2.6 million across 1,280 transactions.Upon reviewing the closing prices of listed companies, it was observed that 30 companies experienced a decrease in their share values, while 19 witnessed an increase, with 29 companies maintaining stable prices.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.