SC Has Allowed Us To Use 'Clock' Symbol As Matter Is Sub Judice Before It: Ajit Pawar

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party on Sunday released advertisements in newspapers saying that the Supreme Court has allowed it to use the 'clock' symbol, allotted by the Election Commission, as the matter is presently sub judice before the apex court on a petition filed by Sharad Pawar.

Sunday's advertisement has been issued as per the recent Supreme Court order.

“The Election Commission of India has allowed the 'clock' symbol to the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The matter is presently sub judice before the Hon'ble Supreme Court, and subject to the final verdict, the Hon'ble Supreme Court in the interim has allowed the NCP to use the 'clock' symbol for all ensuing elections,' Ajit Pawar said in the advertisement.

NCP sources said that such advertisements will be released during the Lok Sabha elections.

The apex court on March 19 refused to stay the Election Commission of India's order allocating the clock symbol to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and directed the poll panel to reserve the 'trumpet' symbol to NCP Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP).

''The respondents are directed to issue a public notice in the newspapers in English, Marathi, and Hindi editions notifying that the allocation of the clock symbol is sub-judice, and the respondents shall be permitted to use the same subject to the final outcome of the proceedings. Such a declaration shall be incorporated in every template, advertisement, audio, or video clip issued on behalf of the respondent political party," the court said in its interim order,'' said the Supreme Court.