(MENAFN) The Ukrainian army has revealed staggering figures regarding the toll exacted on Russian military personnel since the onset of the conflict with Ukraine in February 2022. According to an announcement made on Sunday, the Ukrainian General Staff disclosed that approximately 436,750 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in the course of the war. Within the past 24 hours alone, 990 Russian soldiers were reported dead or injured, underscoring the intensity of the ongoing clashes.



The disclosure, shared via the Ukrainian Armed Forces' official Facebook page and disseminated by the Ukrainian National News Agency "Ukrinform," highlights the significant losses suffered by Russian forces. The numbers provided include detailed statistics on the destruction of military assets, emphasizing the Ukrainian military's effectiveness in combatting the invading forces.



According to the statement, Ukrainian forces have successfully neutralized a substantial number of Russian military assets. Among the reported losses are 6,876 tanks, with an additional 24 tanks destroyed in recent operations. Additionally, 13,158 armored combat vehicles, 10,855 artillery systems, 1,018 multiple-launch rocket launcher systems, and 723 air defense systems have been targeted and rendered inoperative by Ukrainian forces.



The Ukrainian military's offensive efforts have extended to targeting Russian aerial capabilities, with 347 aircraft, 325 helicopters, and 8,510 drones reported destroyed. Furthermore, 1,992 cruise missiles have been intercepted or eliminated, along with 26 warships, one submarine, and a significant number of ground vehicles and fuel tanks, totaling 14,407 units. Additionally, 1,778 pieces of special equipment have been rendered unusable in the conflict.



It's important to note that while these figures are provided by the Ukrainian military, they cannot be independently verified. However, they offer insight into the scale of the conflict and the Ukrainian military's efforts to defend its sovereignty against the Russian invasion.

