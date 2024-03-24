Brazil secures 1-0 win over England in international friendly match

(MENAFN) In an international friendly match held on Saturday, Brazil emerged victorious with a narrow 1-0 win over England, showcasing their footballing prowess on the grand stage.



The crucial goal that secured Brazil's triumph came in the 80th minute at the iconic Wembley Stadium, courtesy of the young forward Endrick Felipe, who etched his name into the record books by scoring his maiden international goal.



Remarkably, at just 17 years of age, Felipe became the youngest scorer in a men's senior match at Wembley, a feat that underscored his talent and potential on the international scene.



For England, the defeat marked a setback in their otherwise impressive run of form, having enjoyed ten consecutive matches without a loss leading up to this encounter.



The loss against Brazil served as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of international football and the challenges posed by formidable opponents.



Looking ahead, England's focus now shifts to their upcoming exhibition match against Belgium, scheduled for Tuesday.



As they reflect on their performance against Brazil and analyze areas for improvement, the English team will be eager to regroup and demonstrate resilience on the pitch as they aim to bounce back against their formidable opponents from Belgium.

