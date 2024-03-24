Skipper Savita Credits Team Bonding For Haryana's Triumph In Senior National Hockey

(MENAFN- IANS) Pune, March 24 (IANS) Having prevailed over hosts Maharashtra in a shoot-out to win their third title in 14 editions of Hockey India Senior Women National Championship, Hockey Haryana captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia credited team bonding for their victory. Haryana defeated Hockey Maharashtra in a nail-biting final, prevailing 3-0 in the shoot-out, after the two teams were held 1-1 at the end of regulation time, to win the title at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium Pimpri, Pune.

While international Deepika (26') scored for Hockey Haryana in regulation time, Navneet Kaur, Usha, and Sonika scored in the shootout. Captain Savita made three successive saves to take them to glory.

Hockey Haryana took the advantage when the leading goal-scorer of the tournament, Deepika (26') converted a penalty corner to put Hockey Haryana ahead in the second quarter. With a little over six minutes left in the game, Hockey Maharashtra scored the equalizer with a penalty corner conversion from Akshata Abaso Dhekale (54'), bringing even more excitement into the game.

Speaking on her three spectacular saves in the shootout, Savita said,“Definitely there was pressure, especially when you are playing against the home team, but I focused on my process and got the outcome we wanted.”

Introspecting on Hockey Haryana's performance in the match, she further added,“I think we played well but maybe our goal conversion could have been better. Full credit must go to Maharashtra which played an excellent game of hockey.”

Happy with Hockey Haryana's success, Savita further added,“It is a good feeling to represent and give back to my state. We are all very proud of the result. Coming into the tournament with so many Indian Women's Hockey Team players, I think there was a little bit of pressure on us. However, as a squad, we are all familiar with each other and have a good bond and that really helped us deliver the results.”

Savita also lauded the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship.“The level of competition was quite high this year. I think every year we are witnessing the quality of the tournament get better. Beyond this, I really wanted to express my appreciation as I think the tournament was very well organised this year. As players we had everything we needed and the logistics were well-planned”, she said.