Police arrest former Brazilian footballer Robinho over sexual assault allegations

(MENAFN) Robson De Souza, more commonly known as Robinho, a former Brazilian footballer, has recently faced a significant development in his legal saga. Robinho, who gained fame for his skills on the football field, has been embroiled in controversy stemming from his involvement in a disturbing incident.



In 2017, an Italian court found him guilty of participating in the gang rape of a woman at a nightclub back in 2013, during his tenure with AC Milan. This verdict resulted in a nine-year prison sentence for the athlete.



Despite attempts to delay his arrest, Robinho's legal maneuvers were met with a setback as Brazil's highest court denied his request for a stay of his arrest.



Consequently, federal police moved swiftly to execute the detention order, apprehending the 40-year-old at his residence in Santos. The arrest marks a significant turn in Robinho's legal battle, underscoring the seriousness of the charges against him.



Throughout his illustrious football career, Robinho graced the pitches of renowned clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester City, earning acclaim for his talents and contributions to the sport.



His achievements on the field were not confined to club football; Robinho also represented his country on the international stage, amassing an impressive record of 100 appearances for the Brazilian national team and netting 28 goals in the process. However, his accomplishments on the football pitch now stand juxtaposed with the stark reality of his legal troubles, casting a shadow over his once-glistening career.

