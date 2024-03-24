Population of China's online shopping exceeds 914M

(MENAFN) As of December 2023, China's online shopping population surged to over 914 million individuals, marking a significant milestone in the country's digital economy. This figure represents approximately 83.8 percent of the total Internet users nationwide, according to a report issued by the Chinese Internet Information Center. The report underscores the sustained expansion of the e-commerce sector, its pivotal role in bolstering the national economy, and its contribution to stimulating consumption patterns across the country.



Highlighted in the report, which was disseminated by the China Media Group, is the burgeoning trend of green consumption, the rising popularity of local products, and the growing demand for modern Chinese goods. These trends reflect a shift towards sustainable and culturally resonant consumer preferences, indicating a broader societal embrace of eco-friendly practices and indigenous products.



Liu Yulin, the head of the China Internet Information Center, provided further insights into the evolving consumer landscape, noting that over 150 million millennial consumers embraced fashionable Chinese products in 2023. This surge in interest underscores the younger generation's affinity for traditional Chinese culture and their propensity to support local brands, signaling a cultural renaissance and a renewed appreciation for heritage within the consumer market.



Additionally, the report sheds light on the burgeoning online video consumption trend, with the number of online video users surpassing 1.067 billion individuals. This widespread adoption of digital media platforms reflects the dissemination of culture and the emergence of new consumption patterns, underscoring the transformative influence of technology on contemporary lifestyles in China.

MENAFN24032024000045015682ID1108015010