UAE investments rise abroad amid global financial volatility

(MENAFN) His Excellency Jamal bin Saif Al Jarwan, Secretary General of the Emirates Council for Overseas Investors, has affirmed the remarkable performance of UAE investments abroad amidst the backdrop of global economic fluctuations and an increasingly uncertain investment landscape. He highlighted a significant uptick in UAE investments abroad, signaling the nation's strategic shift towards diversifying its investment portfolio to serve as a safeguard for future generations while embracing projects that contribute positively to the economy and exhibit feasibility, reflecting prudent economic management and a commitment to fostering economic growth and international cooperation.



Al-Jarwan underscored the UAE's strengthened position in the global economy, citing the estimated total assets of UAE investments abroad, both governmental and private, reaching approximately USD2.5 trillion by the onset of 2024. This substantial figure positions the UAE at the forefront in the Arab region and within West Asia, ranking 15th globally and second on a global scale. He emphasized the country's proactive stance in seizing new investment opportunities as part of its ongoing efforts to expand its influence and secure long-term economic prosperity.

