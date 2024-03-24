Wealthy Americans increase interest in residency, citizenship abroad

(MENAFN) Henley & Partners, an investment immigration consulting firm, has experienced a remarkable uptick in inquiries from affluent Americans seeking avenues to acquire residency rights abroad or secure additional citizenships. According to data released by the company, this surge in demand has surged by as much as 500 percent, particularly concerning investment programs offered by various countries to confer these rights.



Numerous nations globally provide programs enabling individuals to attain residency or citizenship by making specific investments within their borders. Henley & Partners' reports underscore that wealthy Americans represent the most substantial portion of applicants for such programs, surpassing all other nationalities in their interest in acquiring residency and citizenship through investment avenues.



However, Henley & Partners isn't the sole entity observing this trend. Alex Ingrim, a financial advisor at the multinational financial services company Chase Buchanan, corroborates this observation, noting a significant surge in demand for obtaining secondary citizenships and residences since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. These programs have gained considerable popularity among American citizens seeking alternatives for living and investing abroad, aiming to enhance their quality of life or establish contingency plans.

