Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Reaches 32,226

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to 32,226 martyrs, the majority of whom are children and women, along with 74,518 wounded, Palestinian medical sources announced.

The occupation forces committed eight massacres during the past 24 hours against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 84 martyrs and 106 wounded, Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.

Sources pointed out that a number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads with ambulances and civil defense crews unable to reach them due to preventions of the occupation.

The Israeli occupation continues its brutal aggression against the Gaza Strip by land, sea, and air for the 170th consecutive day, causing a human catastrophe in the Strip, especially during the month of Ramadan.

