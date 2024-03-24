JFDA Caps Prices For Cardiac Stent Components

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 24 (Petra) - The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) has introduced price ceilings for crucial components used in cardiac stent procedures.In a statement released on Sunday, the JFDA announced the implementation of price controls covering essential items such as coronary balloons, guide catheters, guide wires, inflation devices, and the Y connector.These measures, aimed at reducing prices by up to 75 percent, seek to ensure accessibility to vital medical supplies while easing financial burdens on patients.The decision underscores the JFDA's commitment to promoting fair pricing practices within the healthcare sector, with a particular emphasis on enhancing affordability and reducing disparities in access to essential medical resources.By implementing these price ceilings, the JFDA aims to support the competitiveness of Jordan's healthcare industry and strengthen the country's position as a destination for medical tourism in the region.This initiative aligns with the JFDA's broader strategy of systematically classifying and pricing medical supplies according to established priorities, reflecting the organization's dedication to fostering sustainable and equitable healthcare practices nationwide.The introduction of price ceilings for cardiac stent components represents a proactive step towards ensuring that patients have access to the necessary medical resources they require, while also contributing to the long-term sustainability and growth of Jordan's healthcare system.