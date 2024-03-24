Prime Minister Inspects Civil, Military Consumer Corporations In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 24 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday visited two branches of the Civil and Military Consumer Corporations in Amman, specifically in Ain Ghazal and Tariq.During his visit, he emphasized the critical importance of ensuring a steady supply of essential goods to citizens at reasonable prices, particularly as the holy month of Ramadan approaches, a period marked by heightened demand for such commodities.Reaffirming the Kingdom's robust strategic reserves of necessities, Prime Minister Khasawneh underscored the government's proactive measures to safeguard these stocks and ensure the uninterrupted flow of goods and materials.He noted that the government has allocated three million Jordanian dinars to support both civilian and military consumer institutions, aimed at mitigating inflationary pressures and stabilizing prices throughout Ramadan and beyond.Commending the commitment of these institutions to price stabilization measures, Prime Minister Khasawneh lauded their efforts in ensuring the availability of goods and consumer supplies across all regions of the Kingdom.During his tour of the facilities, he engaged in conversations with citizens, attentively listening to their feedback on the accessibility and affordability of goods. Additionally, he extended warm wishes to citizens in anticipation of the forthcoming Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr celebrations.The Prime Minister's inspection highlights the government's steadfast dedication to addressing the needs of its citizens, particularly during significant periods such as Ramadan, by ensuring the availability and affordability of essential commodities across the nation.