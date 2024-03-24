Shareholders greenlight merger of Donald Trump Social platform

(MENAFN) Following shareholder approval, the merger plan for the "Donald Trump Social" platform is set to proceed with a listing on the stock market. This strategic move aims to offer a financial lifeline to the former president amidst legal challenges, including the potential confiscation of his properties. After encountering several delays, investors have overwhelmingly supported the merger between Digital World Acquisition and Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of the Truth Social platform.



The confirmation of the merger's approval came from official sources within the company during an online broadcast of the voting session. As a result of this merger, Donald Trump stands to gain approximately USD3 billion, a substantial sum that could potentially alleviate financial pressures, including a USD454 million court fine imposed by the state of New York. However, access to these funds may be delayed by several months, adding a layer of complexity to Trump's financial situation.



The inception of the Truth Social platform was spearheaded by Trump himself following his banishment from major social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. These bans were attributed to concerns over Trump's alleged incitement to violence, prompting the need for an alternative platform where his supporters could engage without restrictions.

