Energy Teams Repairing Equipment In 11 Ukrainian Regions Following Russian Strikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Power engineers are working to restore electricity supply in 11 regions of Ukraine, where partial power outages occurred as a result of the Russian strikes.

That's according to the Ministry of Energy, Ukrinform reports.

Dnipropetrovsk region: as a result of a nighttime Russian attack, 3,600 metering points were de-energized, and as of this morning, 600 households remain without power.

Donetsk region: the energy industry restored power supply to 11,500 metering points that were de-energized as a result of hostilities. More than 42,000 households in 76 settlements remain without electricity.

Zaporizhzhia region: power generation facilities restored electricity supply to 1,700 households who lost power due to technological malfunctions. Electricity supply was also restored to 850 households cut off as a result of the strikes. A total of 3,900 metering points in 52 settlements remain without electricity.

Kyiv region: a 10 kV overhead power line was damaged by shelling, and 1,400 households in two settlements are in blackout.

Kirovohrad region: 56 accounting points were disconnected due to technical problems.

Lviv region: a 35 kV power line was de-energized due to an enemy attack, as a result of which the substation that feeds the power generation facility was disconnected. The consequences are being investigated.

Odesa region: network restrictions have been lifted for 28,000 households. Due to technological violations, 57,000 households were disconnected but as of this morning supplies have been restored.

Sumy region: 242 households are in blackout. In total, 7,500 metering points in 76 settlements remain without electricity across the region.

Kharkiv region: as a result of nighttime shelling, almost 16,000 households in four communities were cut off from power supplies. In Kharkiv, network restrictions have been applied according to schedule for 200,000 households.

Kherson : about 3,000 households were disconnected, and another 26,000 in 45 settlements across the region.

Chernihiv region: as a result of the strikes, 1,400 metering points in 24 settlements were de-energized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, energy repair teams have restored power supply to buildings that were cut off from supplies as a result of a Russian missile attack in Kyiv region.