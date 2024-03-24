President Ilham Aliyev Makes Phone Call To President Vladimir Putin

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 24, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Azernews reports.

On behalf of himself and the people of Azerbaijan, the head of state once more extended his condolences over massive human losses due to the terrorist act committed at a Crocus City Hall, to Vladimir Putin, the people of Russia, the families and loved ones of those killed and wished speedy recovery to all the injured.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan strongly condemns this horrific act of terrorism, adding the country and Azerbaijani people stand alongside Russia and the Russian people during these challenging times.

The President of Russia expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the condolences and solidarity extended.

The heads of state underscored their commitment to continuing joint efforts in the fight against terrorism in the future.