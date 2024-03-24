Armenian Rebel Arrested While Trespassing On Azerbaijan's Village

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A member of the "Battle Brotherhood" illegal association, Avetis
Avetisyan, who was operating in the Armenian-occupied villages of
Gazakh region, was arrested.
Azernews reports, citing the local media outlets that the
abovementioned association released information about this.
It is also believed that Hrant Der-Abrahamyan, another member of
the association, was also detained.
It was announced that A. Avetisyan was arrested in the morning
of March 24. The association noted that they tried to prevent the
transfer of the occupied villages of Gazakh to Azerbaijan, but the
government of Armenia opposed them.
According to information, the "Battle Brotherhood" calls people
to war in order not to hand over the villages, and plans to cause
sabotage against the Azerbaijani army during the implementation of
the demarcation process on the Tavush-Kazakh border. They announced
that they are preparing to enter Yukhari Eskipara and Baganis-Ayrim
villages of Gazakh today. Yerevan has been aware of the
association's subversive plans and public calls for some time. For
this reason, the government tries to neutralize the combination in
order to prevent sabotage and to hand over the villages without
problems.
Several members of the "Battle Brotherhood" have already been
warned by Armenian law enforcement agencies.
Besides, arrested A. Avetisyan and Hrant Der-Abrahamyan were the
main members of the association.
