Israeli army attacks Gaza`s biggest medical facility

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has attacked Gaza’s biggest medical building, Al Shifa hospital, saying that they have murdered 90 Hamas fighters also confiscated money belonging to the party. But Hamas claims every single one of the causalities were patients at the facility.



Since Israel started its great army campaign in Gaza in reply to the fatal invasion on October 7 by Hamas, the IDF has performed many attacks on the hospital. When it first attacked the medical facility in November last year, Israel says that Al Shifa was being utilized as a command spot by Hamas armies.



Both the Islamist party as well as the employees at the hospital denied the claims, with Israel gaining global remarks over the mission.



In a letter uploaded on its Telegram channel on Wednesday, the IDF declared that “as part of the searches at the hospital, the forces located 11 million shekels in USD and Jordanian Dinars (USD3 million) that were earmarked for terrorism.”



Israeli troops also arrested exceeding 300 individuals, based on the declaration, some of which are thought to be “senior terrorists and those with key positions.” The IDF also stated that its militants had delivered food as well as water to Palestinian civilians.



In an another upload on X (formerly Twitter), the Israeli army said to have “eliminated approx. 90 terrorists” at the hospital, “while preventing harm to patients, staff and equipment.”



Israel started the attack in the early on Monday, stating that Hamas fighters had taken shelter in the hospital.



The head of Gaza’s Hamas-ruled administration press headquarters, Ismail Al-Thawabta, said that Israeli militant had murdered patients as well as civilians who were taking shelter at Al Shifa.

