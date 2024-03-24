Meteorological Ctr: Chances Of Rain In Kuwait Until Tomorrow Morning

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Mar 24 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Meteorological Center expected the chances of rain to continue at varying intervals starting from Sunday evening until the early hours of tomorrow of Monday.

Director of the Dept. Abdulaziz Al-Karrawi said to KUNA that the country was affected by moderate to heavy rains since Sunday dawn.

He expected that there would be chances of hailstones falling, accompanied by wind activity exceeding 65 kilometers per hour, leading to waves rising to more than seven feet.

He stated that the gradual improvement in weather conditions would begin tomorrow afternoon, Monday, as clouds decrease and chances of rain gradually disappear, with chances of fog forming in some areas tomorrow morning.

The highest quantities recorded since this morning until now at the monitoring stations amounted to 8 millimeters at the Al-Salmiya station, 3.7 millimeters at Al-Rabieh station, 3.8 millimeters at Al-Sabriya, 3.4 millimeters at Al-Wafra station, while Al-Abdali reached 2.4 millimeters. (end)

