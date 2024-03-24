Canada Visa Application For Cypriot, Iceland, Finland, Hungary And Estonia Citizen

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CANADA VISA FOR CYPRIOT CITIZENS

Citizens of Cyprus, just like the rest of the European Union, are not required to have a visa in order to enter Canada. You, however, need to request a Canadian ETA. Anyone entering Canada needs a Canadian eTA, which was provided by the Canadian government in August of 2015. Cypriots need to request a Canada eTA visa to visit Canada for tourism, business, transit, or medical purposes. This e-Visa authorization remains valid for a period of 5 years starting from the date of issuance or until the expiration of your passport. As this visa allows for multiple entries, you can come to Canada as often as you want while it is valid. A stay, however, cannot last longer than six months. Once accepted, the eTA is electronically connected to the traveler's passport. If you cannot go back to your home country within 180 days, you need to apply for a visitor record to extend your stay in Canada. Apply now, complete an online application form that takes less than 15 minutes and travel to Canada.







Requirements of Canada Visa for Cypriot citizens



Valid passport – apply for a Canada ETA once you know that your passport has a validity for at least another 6 months from your arrival in Canada.

E-mail address – your ETA will be sent by email. Print and take it with you to avoid any problems. Means of payment – after finishing completing your application you will have to make the corresponding payment using credit or debit cards or PayPal.

CANADA VISA FOR ESTONIAN CITIZENS

As an Estonian citizen looking to make a brief trip to Canada for reasons like pleasure, visiting family, attending a business meeting or conference, receiving medical care, or passing through, you can choose to submit an application for a Canadian Electronic Travel Authorization, known as eTA. Launched in 2015, the Canada eTA initiative was rolled out in 60 nations to speed up the entry process for foreign visitors coming into the country. This project seeks to offer travelers the benefits of shorter lines at the border and a more enjoyable overall journey. The applicant's passport number is linked to the provided information, which is securely stored in Canada's immigration system. Valid for a period of 5 years, the Canadian eTA allows for multiple entries of up to 90 days each. To extend your stay in Canada, you must apply for a new eTA at least 30 days in advance. Most requests are processed in just a few minutes. However, travelers are advised to apply for the eTA at least 72 hours before departure in case of delays or requests for additional information.

ETA REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR ESTONIAN CITIZENS



Applicants must have an Estonian passport, with a validity of 6 months or more from the date of entering the country.

The eTA can only be obtained with an electronic passport.

It is a requirement to be a citizen before applying for a Canada eTA for Estonian citizens. Travelers holding a passport or travel document with a different status, such as refugees, must apply for a Canada visitor visa since they are not eligible for an eTA.

Applicants are required to have an active email address so that they can obtain their authorization to travel. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eTA fees.

CANADA VISA FOR FINLAND CITIZENS

It's important to note that Finnish nationals must enter Canada using a valid visa or visa waiver, no matter the reason for their visit. Luckily, Finnish citizens, along with others, do not require a visa to visit Canada for short periods. In 2016, the Canadian government created the Canadian eTA for Finnish citizens in order to streamline the application process and remove the necessity of visiting an embassy in person. Finnish people planning to travel to Canada for reasons like tourism, business, connecting flights, or medical treatment must request a Canada eTA visa. This requirement is in place because Finnish nationals are exempt from traditional visa requirements. Once approved, a multiple entry travel authorization for Canada allows Finnish citizens to stay for a maximum of 6 months with each entry. Once your Canadian electronic Permit has been issued, it will automatically be 'linked' to your Finnish passport. The good thing about the new Canadian eTA is that it is valid for five years (or until your passport expires, whichever comes first). The process of obtaining a Canadian eTA takes less than 30 minutes online, so there is no need to visit an embassy or meet in person. Travelers can have their visa waiver approved in minutes.

CANADIAN VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR FINNISH CITIZENS



A valid Finnish bio-metric passport – All travelers who want to get a Canadian eTA must have a bio-metric and machine-readable passport, since the visa is electronically linked to the traveler's passport. It is also recommended to have at least 6 months of validity in your passport.

Personal information – While filling out the application, all travelers will need to provide information that pertains to their passport, personal information (address, contact information), employment, and travel details/itinerary.

A valid form of payment – Travelers will need a valid form of payment, such as a debit or credit card, to pay the eTA application fees.

E-mail address– while the Canada ETA is electronically linked to your passport, you will obtain a copy of the authorization via e-mail in PDF format. It's recommended to print one physical copy out just in case you need it. Phone, tablet, or computer – In order to fill out the application, travelers will need a device with internet access, such as a phone, tablet, or computer.

CANADA VISA FOR HUNGARY CITIZENS

Only travelers going to Canada for business, pleasure, or transit purposes are allowed to enter the country from Hungary. Informing visitors from Hungary about the necessity of having either a valid visa or a Canadian visa waiver is crucial when entering Canada. The ETA is not compatible with other goals like education, work, or retirement. Since the eTA system was implemented in 2016, it has become easier and quicker for Hungarian nationals to obtain a Canada travel permit. For these reasons, a separate visa is needed from the Canadian consulate. If you are a Hungarian citizen traveling to Canada for up to 180 days (6 months), you can apply for a Canada eTA from home. An eTA is a multiple-entry travel authorization that allows the holder to stay in Canada for up to 6 months with each entry. Once issued, the Canadian eTA for Hungary is valid for a period of 5 years or until the expiration of the associated passport, whichever comes first. The eTA eVisa Waiver, which is linked to the traveler's passport once approved, can be applied for a few days prior to travel exclusively online, eliminating the need to apply in person at a Canadian embassy.

CANADA ETA REQUIREMENTS FROM HUNGARY



A valid bio-metric Hungarian passport, valid for a minimum of 6 months from the date of entry into Canada.

You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eTA fees. A valid Email address in order to finalize the application and receive communication regarding its approval or otherwise.

CANADA VISA FOR ICELAND CITIZENS

Individuals from 53 countries, such as Iceland, are able to travel to Canada for a brief period without a visa by getting a Canadian eTA (Electronic Travel Authorization). The eTA was introduced by the Canadian government in 2015 with the aim of cutting down on border wait times and boosting security checks. Regarding this matter, the process of applying for an eTA is extremely easy and can be done online whenever convenient for the applicant. It can be done from any place on Earth. Icelandic residents who plan to stay in Canada for more than 180 days must request a tourist visa from Iceland. All Icelandic citizens who wish to study, work, or live permanently in Canada must obtain a visa. Icelanders are entitled to apply for a Canadian eTA for shorter stays such as vacation, business, transit, or medical treatment. Please note that this only applies to air travel and entry into Canada through one of its international airports. Icelandic eTA holders can stay in Canada for a maximum of 6 months. The overall validity of the permit is 5 years or until the passport expires. This means Icelanders can travel to Canada multiple times without having to apply for an eTA each time. Applying for an Icelandic eTA is very easy. The applicant only needs to take a few minutes to complete the eTA application form through the official Canada Online Visa website.

CANADIAN ETA REQUIREMENTS FOR ICELANDIC CITIZENS



Candidates must have an electronic and machine-readable Icelandic passport valid for at least 6 months after the date of entering Canada.

E-mail address – you need to provide a valid address because the ETA confirmation is sent via e-mail in PDF format. While the ETA is electronically linked to your passport and you do not have to hold a physical copy, most people prefer to print one out, just in case. Means of payment – You need to have a valid credit or debit cards for the visa fees.