Gujarat's Tailored Polling Stations Bridge Geographic Gaps For 2024 LS Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, March 24 (IANS) As Gujarat gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, special polling stations have been established to cater to the unique needs of voters in these areas.

The state's electoral machinery, under Chief Electoral Officer P. Bharti, has taken these initiatives.

In the dense wilderness of Gir Sanctuary, the Banej area stands out for hosting a polling station dedicated to a solitary voter, Mahant Haridasji Udasin, a priest of the local Lord Shiva temple.

Since 2007, this particular arrangement has been a beacon of the Indian Election Commission's principle that every vote matters. The nearby Forest Office transforms into a polling booth during elections, with a dedicated team ensuring that this lone voter exercises his democratic right.

Similarly, in the Sap Nes Biliya region of Gir Somnath district, a temporary tent serves as a polling station for just 42 residents, highlighting the lengths the electoral system goes to uphold voting rights. This extends to Madhupur–Jambur, home to the Siddi community, where 3,515 voters have accessible polling facilities, bridging centuries of history and geography.

Off the coast, Shiyal Bet Island in Amreli district, accessible only by boat, hosts five polling booths for its 5,048 residents, predominantly fishermen. This logistical marvel involves around 50 polling staff members journeying by sea, ensuring the island's electoral participation.

Aliyabet, in Bharuch district, has evolved from a remote polling part of Kaladra-02 to a standalone polling station accessible by bus, demonstrating the district's proactive approach to voter accessibility. The introduction of shipping containers as polling stations with all necessary facilities is placed.