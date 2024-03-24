Le Pen claims war in Ukraine doesn’t impact France`s vital interests

(MENAFN) Marine Le Pen, the former leader of France's far-right National Rally party, emphasized in an interview with BFM TV that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine does not directly impact France's vital national interests. Having led the party for over a decade and being a three-time presidential candidate, Le Pen stated that France's key interests remain unaffected by the situation in Ukraine. She further suggested that Russia does not pose a direct threat to European nations and advocated for Western backers to facilitate negotiations between Kiev and Moscow.



Le Pen emphasized that providing Ukraine with the means to engage in negotiations is the most effective way to aid the country. Her remarks come in light of French President Emmanuel Macron's recent comments indicating openness to various dynamics regarding Ukraine, including the possibility of military deployment. While Macron's statements faced resistance from several NATO allies, reports have surfaced suggesting that France may have been contemplating such actions for months.



In the interview, Le Pen accused Macron of politicizing the conflict, implying that he may not have a comprehensive understanding of the situation on the ground in Ukraine. She also dismissed the notion of Russia launching an attack on European countries, asserting that Moscow lacks the military capabilities for such an undertaking against the entire continent. Le Pen's comments underscore the complexities surrounding France's stance on the Ukrainian conflict amid broader geopolitical considerations.

